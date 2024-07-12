What is the Best Puppy Food for Small Breeds?

They may be tiny, but their appetites are anything but.

Congrats on your tiny bundle of puppy love! Now, what will you feed them? If you’re someone who likes to shower your loved ones with affection in the form of food, you'll have to ease up on the quantity in this case: Little dogs have little stomachs (understandably), and it’s easy to go overboard at mealtimes. Instead, show your love by feeding your small-breed puppy high-quality foods that are just right for them (and of course, you’ll give them plenty of cuddles and playtime between meals).

When it comes to raising a healthy and happy small-breed puppy, providing them with the right nutrition is crucial. Small-breed puppies have unique dietary requirements, and choosing the best puppy food tailored to their specific needs can set them up for a lifetime of good health.

Read on to find out what you need to know to make sure they receive the right balance of nutrients for a healthy start in life. (Oh, and in case you’re wondering — no, it’s not a good idea to give your adult dog puppy food. Here’s why.

Nutrition for small dogs

Veterinarian Wendy Hauser opens in a new tab , veterinary advisor at ASPCA Pet Health Insurance opens in a new tab , says that while there are lots of options for dog diets, it’s important that anything you feed your dog has all the nutrients they need. So, while you may be tempted to make your puppy’s food yourself, or give them treats from your own plate, it’s best to go with an option that has gotten the stamp of approval from your vet.

Your small-breed puppy can eat some of the same foods that help keep you healthy — but Hauser says to use caution when doling them out.

“Human foods can be provided as treats or supplements to a commercial diet, but should represent no more than 10 percent of the caloric needs of your pet. This is often only one or two teaspoons of human food. And not all human foods are safe for dogs; a great resource is found on the ASPCA site opens in a new tab .”

Hauser also says to remember that, “in general, small dogs need significantly fewer calories, due to their small stature.” Keep an eye out for the following in dog food that’s made for small-breed puppies:

Essential vitamins and minerals

Needed vitamins may include vitamin A, which supports vision, immune function, and skin health; vitamin D, to keep your puppy’s bones strong; vitamin E, which has antioxidant properties; vitamin C, also good for the immune system; and B vitamins for energy, metabolism, brain function, and red blood cell production. Calcium, magnesium, and iron are just a few of the minerals that small breed puppies need, as well.

Supports higher energy requirements

Puppies are known for being balls of energy — and that boundless capacity for being playful (and often, mischievous) requires nutrient-dense food. That's one reason it's good to stick with foods that are crafted specifically for puppies.

Adequate protein and fat content

Protein and fat are what will give your small breed puppy the energy to run circles around you, fetch toys and sticks, and chew up any treasures you accidentally leave within reach (keep those pricey retainers and night guards safely put away, especially!).

Smaller kibble size

Tiny puppy mouths and teeth require tiny kibbles! Or at least, smaller than the usual. Small breed puppy food will be the right size for your dog to comfortably chew and swallow.

Best food for small breed puppies

Best overall small-breed puppy food

opens in a new tab Open Farm Salmon and Ancient Grains Puppy Food opens in a new tab $ 27 Puppies can eat dry food soon after theyr’e old enough for solid food — at four to six weeks of age. Open Farm Salmon and Ancient Grains Puppy Food is a good one to try when your small breed puppy is ready for this milestone. Although there are many, many different — and great! — choices out there, it’s our pick for best overall small breed puppy food.

Best puppy dry food for small breeds

Best premium small breed puppy food

Want to give your puppy the very best, and ready to shell out a little more for their food? A fresh dog food subscription is one way to go. (Still, don't skimp on the puppy cuddles — those are priceless.) Note: This price is two weeks worth of Chicken Cuisine for a 10-pound Maltese dog and does not factor in any discounts. Your dog's size, needs, and flavor preferences will determine your individual cost. New customers get 50 percent off their first box.

Best budget-friendly small breed puppy food

Healthiest puppy food for small breeds

Alternatives to commercial dog food

If you choose to cook your dog’s food (or add home-cooked food opens in a new tab to their existing diet), please consult your vet as to what they recommend you use in the homemade food. Also, ask your vet whether they recommend homemade food at all; they may suggest that you stick with a commercially made dog food that has all the ingredients your dog needs.

Common health issues in small breed puppies related to nutrition

Hauser says that choosing the right food for your small-breed puppy isn’t the only thing you need to think about. “While what you feed your dog is important, it is equally important to focus on how you feed your small breed dog. Many health conditions can arise from what and how pets are fed.” The most common of these include:

Periodontal disease

Periodontal disease opens in a new tab — a more advanced stage of gum disease — is the most common disease of small breed dogs, Hauser says. “Dogs weighing less than 14 pounds are more than five times as likely to develop periodontal disease than large breed dogs.”

This can occur for many reasons — one of which is feeding your puppy soft foods. “In addition to daily tooth brushing, pet parents can offer dental chews or dry diets that are formulated to lessen dental disease. Your veterinarian can make recommendations,” Hauser says.

Obesity

After periodontal disease, obesity is the second-most opens in a new tab common disease in dogs, Hauser says — and obesity increases the risk of a number of other health conditions, such as arthritis, diabetes, and tracheal collapse (which is more common in small-breed dogs).

“It’s easy to overfeed small-breed dogs,” Hauser says. “I have found that the feeding guidelines on dog food bags tend to be excessive for the average small-breed dog.” She adds: “Owners of dogs that are overweight spend 17 percent more on healthcare costs and nearly 25 percent more on medications.”

Hypoglycemia

Hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar (glucose), is most often associated with toy breed puppies, Hauser says. “Unless there are underlying health conditions, it is rare for a toy or small-breed adult dog to develop hypoglycemia.”

Blood glucose helps give your pup plenty of energy to leap, lick, dig, chew, run, and all those other important activities. Low glucose can lead to symptoms including lethargy, muscle weakness, tremors, and seizures. Regular, balanced meals and veterinarian check-ups are important and will likely head off any potential blood sugar issues.

FAQs (People also ask):

Feeding your small-breed puppy the right food is the best way to help ensure their health and happiness. Got more questions? Below, Hauser answers a few of the most common ones we hear from pet parents below.

What can I feed my dog instead of traditional dog food?

Use caution when giving your dog non-traditional foods. “Recipes for home-cooked diets found online are often lacking in essential nutrients, which can endanger your dog’s health,” Hauser says. She says it’s important to seek guidance from a board-certified veterinarian nutrition specialist (DACVIM-Nutrition), who can customize the diet to meet the needs of the dog.

What should a small dog eat per day?

Hauser says this depends on many factors, including the pet’s breed, age, activity level, and the caloric content of the food they’re getting. “Ask your veterinarian for guidance on how much to feed your pet daily, and remember to factor in calories from treats. Motivated pet owners can find tools to calculate the dog’s caloric needs online; my favorite is found at the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention opens in a new tab .”

What nutrition should a small dog have?

Again, Hauser says it’s important to talk with your veterinarian about your dog’s needs, as this can vary. But in general, foods with adequate protein, vitamins, and minerals, given in appropriate amounts, will keep your small-breed puppy bouncing along happily for years to come.

