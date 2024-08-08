They don’t go for citrus the same way you do. Here’s why.

When life gives you lemons, don’t feed them to your cat. While many of us love lemons when we are on a tart kick, your cat is unlikely to appreciate their flavor. Ingesting certain parts of the lemon or lemon tree can also be toxic to cats. And while lemons have some valuable health benefits, your cat can get these from other safe fruits and vegetables. Read on to learn more about lemons and cats.

Nutrition facts about lemons for cats

Lemons are the fruit of the Citrus limon tree, a citrus tree grown in warm, sunny climates. The fruits of the lemon tree are very tart and acidic, often used in cooking and as a garnish, but rarely eaten on their own.

Lemons are touted for being high in vitamin C, citric acid, and antioxidants. They also contain decent amounts of fiber and water in the flesh of the fruit. And while some of these nutrients are beneficial to cats, there are better ways for cats to get them while avoiding the negative effects of lemons.

Are lemons good for cats?

Lemons are not considered good for cats for a number of reasons. First, cats have very sensitive senses of smell, and the strong odor of citrus opens in a new tab usually turns off most cats. Second, there are compounds in lemons that are not good for cats and in large enough amounts, are considered toxic.

While there are some nutrients in lemons that are healthy for cats, any cat who eats a complete and balanced cat food diet is getting adequate amounts of all of these nutrients already. If you want to supplement your cat’s diet with the occasional treat or table food, there are many other foods that are safer to share and likely to be more appealing to your cat, too. Some of the nutrients that cats can benefit from in lemons include:

Can cats eat any citrus foods?

It is best to avoid citrus for cats for a number of reasons. In general, cats tend to be repulsed by the smell of citrus including lemons, limes, and oranges opens in a new tab . This is likely due to the essential oils in the skin of the fruit as well as other compounds that contribute to their odor.

And while the flesh of most citrus fruit is safe in small amounts, other parts of the plant, including the rind and skin of the fruit as well as the leaves, are considered toxic due to essential oils like limonene, and compounds known as psoralens. These can cause digestive upset in cats including vomiting opens in a new tab , diarrhea, loss of appetite, and in some cases, may cause tremors and/or skin irritation as well.

Are lemons completely safe for cats?

Lemons are not completely safe for cats and unlikely to appeal to most cats too. Some important considerations include:

Toxic compounds: Lemon peels and plant matter contain essential oils and psoralens which are toxic to cats. Most cats will not eat enough to get sick since they are usually turned off by the smell. They can be at risk for getting sick from more concentrated products, however, like essential oils opens in a new tab and/or natural pesticides that may contain higher concentrations of these toxins.

Strong odor: Most cats are downright offended by the smell of citrus so not only won’t they enjoy eating it, they may not even want to be around you if you’re eating it. If you are trying to entice your cat to eat, be sure to keep all the citrus out of sniffing distance.

High acidity: If you happen to have that one-in-a-million cat who does actually like the smell or taste of lemon, you should feel free to let them have the occasional lick or bite of the fruit. However, lemon is a highly acidic food, and if eaten in large quantities or too frequently, that acid can damage tooth enamel and even affect the pH of your cat’s urine, putting them at risk for urinary problems.

The bottom line: Can cats eat human food?

Cats can eat many human foods, and there are lots of safe and healthy snack choices opens in a new tab that you can share with your cat. Lemons are a good example of why it is important to do your research first before sharing any new foods with your cat, however. There are some foods that may be perfectly fine for us but can be unhealthy or even toxic to cats opens in a new tab .

It’s also important to keep in mind that cats have very different nutritional requirements from humans and even dogs. They are obligate carnivores, which means they need to get the bulk of their diet from animal-derived sources that are high in protein, fat, and other specific nutrients. Eating too many table scraps opens in a new tab and treats can fill them up to where they don’t eat enough of their cat food.

This can lead to nutritional deficiencies and illness if it happens regularly. As a general rule, cats should get 90 percent of their daily calories from a complete and balanced cat food source. All table scraps and treats should make up ten percent or less of their total diet.

This ensures they get the nutrients they really need and also helps pet parents be mindful of not overfeeding their cats. Since most cats live exclusively indoors, they have a tendency to also be inactive, and this can lead to weight gain and related health problems. It is important to try to incorporate play into every day opens in a new tab and use challenging food puzzles and interactive toys opens in a new tab to provide both mental and physical enrichment to help your cat live their healthiest, happiest nine lives.

Other foods that are safe for cats

Other foods that are dangerous for cats

Grapes and raisins can be toxic and should never be shared

Garlic and other plants opens in a new tab in the Allium family are also toxic to cats.

Chocolate is also toxic opens in a new tab to cats due to the methylxanthines in it.

FAQs (People also ask)

How much lemon can a cat eat?

The fruit of the lemon is OK only in small amounts such as a few drops of lemon juice or a bite of the fruit.

Is it OK to give cats lemons?

Most cats really don’t like the smell of citrus so it is best to avoid it. The peel can also be toxic to cats.

Why do cats like lemons?

Cats don’t usually like lemons or any citrus due to the smell.

Can cats eat lemons?

Only the fruit itself is safe for cats in small amounts; the skin of the fruit and the plant contain compounds that are considered toxic to cats.



