Dr. Wendy Hauser, DVM Dr. Wendy Hauser, DVM

Dr. Hauser has served in various roles throughout her 35-plus year career, including practicing veterinarian and practice owner. She served as Technical Services Veterinarian for Merial, Ltd., and is the President of Peak Veterinary Consulting. Highly engaged in the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA), she served as a member of the Board of Directors, as the Board Vice President and is the AAHA Delegate to the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) House of Delegates. She serves on the AVMA Veterinary Economic Strategy Committee.



She earned a B.S. in agriculture, animal science, from Oklahoma State University, and her DVM from Oklahoma State College of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Hauser lives outside Denver, Colorado, with her husband and their Black Labrador, Oliver. She has two children: one son and a daughter.