Dr. Robert Gonzalez

Dr. Robert Gonzalez serves as the regional medical director for Small Door’s New York City hospitals.

A native of Aurora, Illinois, Dr. Gonzalez received his bachelor’s degree in biology from Northern Michigan University. He completed his veterinary degree at The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine, where he met his wonderful wife, Christina, also a veterinarian.

After completing his studies, Dr. Gonzalez accepted a position in Raleigh, North Carolina while also volunteering for Operation Catnip, a trap, neuter, and release program for feral cats. He then worked as an associate veterinarian in Philadelphia before moving to West Chester Veterinary Medical Center (WCVMC), a large emergency, general practice, and exotics hospital with a focus on Fear Free Handling in dogs and certified Feline Friendly care in cats. He practiced and served as the medical director for five years.

During this time, Dr. Gonzalez served on two mission trips to Senegal to assist with veterinary and human health clinics. He and his family later moved to New York City, where he served as a medical director at Riverside Animal Hospital, then medical director with Veterinary Emergency Group, with whom he started a hospital from the ground up to provide much needed after-hours emergency care in Chelsea.

